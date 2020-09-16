Arthur John Fritz, Jr.
age 85, of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on September 12, 2020 in Canton. Arthur was born on November 19, 1934 in Bowdil, Ohio, to Arthur, Sr. and Coyla (Braucher) Fritz. He graduated from Washington High School in Massillon in 1952. Arthur served in the United State Army from 1954-1962, and retired as a plant foreman from Central State Can Company after 37 years. Arthur enjoyed tinkering on cars and tractors, doing woodworking, enjoyed the outdoors, and spending time with friends and family.
Arthur is preceded in death by his wife, Ima Jean Fritz; sisters, Alyce Bishop and Coyla Eversole; and brother, Jay Fritz; brothers-in-law: Clark Bury, Jim Bishop, and Bob Eversole. He is survived by his son, Arthur (Lori) Fritz; sisters: Darlene (Gary) Byer, Mary Lou (Gary) Conaway, and Doris Bury; step-granddaughter, Jessica Maddern; great grandchildren, Raelyn and Weston Cutshall. The family would like to thank his sisters, Jerry Ramold, Ron Speicher, Mark Richardson, Bill Brown, and Oliver "Sonny" Boughman for being good friends with Art.
Friends and family may come to call on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Military honors will be rendered at 4:45 p.m. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to: www.paquelet.com
Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required.
