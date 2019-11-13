Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Billman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Lee Billman Sr.


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Lee Billman Sr. Obituary
Arthur Lee Billman Sr.

82, of Canton, passed away Saturday, November 9th, at Mercy Medical Center. Born in Magnolia on May 18, 1937, a son of the late Gideon Dover and Ruth (White) Billman; also preceded in death by sons, Edward Alan Billman, Arthur L. Billman Jr.; and granddaughter, Marcie Ann Billman.

Besides his wife of 65 years, Carol L. (Sorensen) Billman, he is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Dan) Capocci, Linda S. Slusher; son, David J. (Josephine) Billman; three sisters, Dorothy Predrogovich, Clara Lidderdale, Norma J. Cole; grandchildren, Arthur L. Billman III, Timmy Samblanet, Alex M. Billman, John G. Billman, Victoria Billman, Nicholas T. Billman, Anna (Devonta) Richardson, Sebastian Wee, and Shawn Wee; as well as special niece and goddaughter, Jade Muntean.

Services will be held at a later date. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Catholic Church Adult Daycare of Louisville.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -