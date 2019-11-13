|
Arthur Lee Billman Sr.
82, of Canton, passed away Saturday, November 9th, at Mercy Medical Center. Born in Magnolia on May 18, 1937, a son of the late Gideon Dover and Ruth (White) Billman; also preceded in death by sons, Edward Alan Billman, Arthur L. Billman Jr.; and granddaughter, Marcie Ann Billman.
Besides his wife of 65 years, Carol L. (Sorensen) Billman, he is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Dan) Capocci, Linda S. Slusher; son, David J. (Josephine) Billman; three sisters, Dorothy Predrogovich, Clara Lidderdale, Norma J. Cole; grandchildren, Arthur L. Billman III, Timmy Samblanet, Alex M. Billman, John G. Billman, Victoria Billman, Nicholas T. Billman, Anna (Devonta) Richardson, Sebastian Wee, and Shawn Wee; as well as special niece and goddaughter, Jade Muntean.
Services will be held at a later date. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Catholic Church Adult Daycare of Louisville.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2019