People's Baptist Church
701 17th St SE
Canton, OH 44707
ARTHUR LEE HILL

ARTHUR LEE HILL Obituary
Arthur Lee Hill

Arthur Lee Hill, born in Brent, AL, on November 1, 1944, to the late Alfred Sr. and Mary Hill, departed this earth on February 4, 2020.

Cherishing his memories are five daughters: Regina Peterson, Carla (Abou) Ba, Carmen (Tito) Williams, Lacreasha (Kevin) Thomas, and Donesha Hill; two sons, Eric (Cheryl) Henry, and Kevin Montgomery; one sister, Mary Bennett; two brothers, Theodis (Ruth) Hill and Jesse "Sug" Hill. Also, 26 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and a host of family, friends, and Sarta bus riders.

Calling hours, Sunday, February 9, 2020, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Monday, February 10, 2020, 10:00 A.M. Funeral Services at 11:00

A.M. at Peoples Baptist Church, Canton, OH.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 8, 2020
