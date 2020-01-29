|
|
Arthur Leo
Nething
96, of North Canton, Ohio died Jan. 26, 2020 in St. Luke's Nursing Home. He was born Nov. 19, 1923 in Bellaire, Ohio a son of the late Jacob Nething and Leonna Schaffer Nething. Arthur was retired from Sears. He was a 1941 Bellaire High School graduate and had served in the Ohio State Guard. He and his wife Veda enjoyed taking bus trips.
Surviving are his loving wife, Veda Byers Nething and a brother, Delbert
Nething.
Family and friends will
be received at Toothman Funeral Home in St. Clairsville, Ohio on Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Glencoe Cemetery.
Toothman Funeral Home,
740-695-1905
Published in The Repository on Jan. 29, 2020