Toothman Funeral Home - St. Clairsville
141 South Marietta Street,
St. Clairsville, OH 43950
(740) 695-1905
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Toothman Funeral Home - St. Clairsville
141 South Marietta Street,
St. Clairsville, OH 43950
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:30 PM
Toothman Funeral Home - St. Clairsville
141 South Marietta Street,
St. Clairsville, OH 43950
Arthur Leo Nething


1923 - 2020
Arthur Leo Nething Obituary
Arthur Leo

Nething

96, of North Canton, Ohio died Jan. 26, 2020 in St. Luke's Nursing Home. He was born Nov. 19, 1923 in Bellaire, Ohio a son of the late Jacob Nething and Leonna Schaffer Nething. Arthur was retired from Sears. He was a 1941 Bellaire High School graduate and had served in the Ohio State Guard. He and his wife Veda enjoyed taking bus trips.

Surviving are his loving wife, Veda Byers Nething and a brother, Delbert

Nething.

Family and friends will

be received at Toothman Funeral Home in St. Clairsville, Ohio on Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Glencoe Cemetery.

Toothman Funeral Home,

740-695-1905
Published in The Repository on Jan. 29, 2020
