1/
ARTHUR O. "SKIP" HERMAN Jr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARTHUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur O. "Skip" Herman, Jr.

71, of Massillon, passed away quietly on Thursday afternoon, August 6, 2020. Born in Massillon, April 28, 1949, a son to the late Arthur O. and Florence (Le Claire) Herman, Sr., Skip graduated from Jackson High School with the Class of 1968. He is an honorably discharged veteran of the US Army having served in Vietnam and earned his living as a welder for Ohio Gratings, Inc., investing 45 years of faithful service there prior to his retirement. A loving and devoted husband, father and brother and a mischievous grandpa, Skip held membership in a number of social and veteran's organizations including the Sons and Daughters of Herman, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Massillon American Legion Post 221, AMVETS and the NRA.

Predeceased by his parents; Skip is survived by his wife, Regina S. "Sue" Herman, of the home; daughter, Erin Herman, of Creston, Ohio; granddaughters: Courtney, Cassidy, Kailyn and Shelby; great-grandchildren, Makayla and Jordan; his sister, Shelly K. Herman, of Massillon and their half-brother, Gary Hostetler.

A graveside memorial service with military honors at Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens will be completed at a later date with arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. The family extends their sincere thanks to the ICU Staff of Mercy Medical Center for the compassionate care the Skip received. They have also suggested memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Stark County or Massillon American Legion Post 221. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at: www.atkinsonfeucht.com



330-833-4193


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved