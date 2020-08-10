Arthur O. "Skip" Herman, Jr.
71, of Massillon, passed away quietly on Thursday afternoon, August 6, 2020. Born in Massillon, April 28, 1949, a son to the late Arthur O. and Florence (Le Claire) Herman, Sr., Skip graduated from Jackson High School with the Class of 1968. He is an honorably discharged veteran of the US Army having served in Vietnam and earned his living as a welder for Ohio Gratings, Inc., investing 45 years of faithful service there prior to his retirement. A loving and devoted husband, father and brother and a mischievous grandpa, Skip held membership in a number of social and veteran's organizations including the Sons and Daughters of Herman, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Massillon American Legion Post 221, AMVETS and the NRA.
Predeceased by his parents; Skip is survived by his wife, Regina S. "Sue" Herman, of the home; daughter, Erin Herman, of Creston, Ohio; granddaughters: Courtney, Cassidy, Kailyn and Shelby; great-grandchildren, Makayla and Jordan; his sister, Shelly K. Herman, of Massillon and their half-brother, Gary Hostetler.
A graveside memorial service with military honors at Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens will be completed at a later date with arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. The family extends their sincere thanks to the ICU Staff of Mercy Medical Center for the compassionate care the Skip received. They have also suggested memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Stark County or Massillon American Legion Post 221. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at: www.atkinsonfeucht.com
