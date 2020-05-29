Arthur R. James
age 89, of Massillon passed away on May 26, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1931, a son to the late Thomas and Florence James. He was a 1949 graduate of Washington High School and 1953 graduate of Heidelberg College. Art was on the Perry Board of Education for 20 years. He worked at Goodyear Aerospace for 35 years as a Quality Control Engineer. Art was a life-long member of Central Presbyterian Church of Massillon. You could often find him walking at the walking path. His favorite family traditions were mushroom hunting in the spring and making their famous hot pepper jelly. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Art was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Janice (Stein) of 62 years; and brothers, Tommy and Don. He is survived by his five children: Tim (Jeanne), Karen (Michael), Jodi, Bobby, and Jaime; five grandchildren: Christopher, Erin, Ryan, Jonathan, and Jeffrey; five great-grandchildren: London, Lyra, Mac, Evi, Michael and baby Max on the way; and brother John (Mary). A special thanks to JRC Adult Day Care and the Danbury Senior Living of Massillon for all the love and wonderful care Art received.
A private service will be held for the family. A Facebook Livestream will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, through www.paquelet.com or found on Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Facebook Page. Final resting place will be at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at: www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2020.