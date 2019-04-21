|
Arthur R. Tolley, Sr. 1943-2019
Age 75, of Mineral City, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born August 7, 1943 in Summersville, W.Va., a son of the late Henderson and Virginia (Lewis) Tolley, and resided in Mineral City since 2016, previously Strasburg many years. Arthur was retired from Republic Steel Corp. where he was a heavy machine operator. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela A. Tolley, on May 1, 2010; and a daughter, Tabitha Louise Bundy. He is survived by three daughters and four sons, Winona Grant, Arlene Tolley, Jackie "Abigail" (Foster) Gillingham-Miller, Arthur R Tolley, Jr., Scott Tolley, Michael Poland, and Ronnie (Bonnie) Collins; four grandchildren; four sisters and four brothers, Nancy Bursee, Barbara Capalingo, Chrystal Reed, Doris Arkenburgh, twins Gary and Terry Tolley, Joe Tolley, and Jeff Tolley.
Services will be held Wed. at 12 Noon in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Gary Smith, Celebrant, officiating. Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Friends may call Wed. 11 a.m.-12 Noon before the service. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019