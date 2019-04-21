Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Arthur R. Tolley Sr. Obituary
Arthur R. Tolley, Sr. 1943-2019

Age 75, of Mineral City, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born August 7, 1943 in Summersville, W.Va., a son of the late Henderson and Virginia (Lewis) Tolley, and resided in Mineral City since 2016, previously Strasburg many years. Arthur was retired from Republic Steel Corp. where he was a heavy machine operator. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela A. Tolley, on May 1, 2010; and a daughter, Tabitha Louise Bundy. He is survived by three daughters and four sons, Winona Grant, Arlene Tolley, Jackie "Abigail" (Foster) Gillingham-Miller, Arthur R Tolley, Jr., Scott Tolley, Michael Poland, and Ronnie (Bonnie) Collins; four grandchildren; four sisters and four brothers, Nancy Bursee, Barbara Capalingo, Chrystal Reed, Doris Arkenburgh, twins Gary and Terry Tolley, Joe Tolley, and Jeff Tolley.

Services will be held Wed. at 12 Noon in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Gary Smith, Celebrant, officiating. Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Friends may call Wed. 11 a.m.-12 Noon before the service. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019
