|
|
Aster Louis Patterson
76, passed away on April 11, 2020, following a brief illness. Aster was born in Stillmore, Ga., on Feb. 10, 1944. He was a long time member of The House Of God Church – Keith Dominion and was responsible for the erection of the current church sanctuary in Massillon, Ohio. He served as President of the Deacon's Union for the House Of God Church – Ohio Diocese and a State Trustee Board member. He retired from Timken Company, where he served as a crane operator. In his off time, he enjoyed carpentry, working on cars and serving his church. Astor was a veteran of the United States Army and was awarded the Expert Rifle Award, Good Conduct Medal and a National Defense Service Medal.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joann (Smith) Patterson; six children, Patty Royer, Christal Patterson, Michelle Patterson, Eulic James Patterson, Wincent Dixon and Lazarus McRae; four grandchildren, LaMonté Garrett Patterson, Jenay White, Tina Patterson and Tyler Patterson; and two sisters, Fannie E.M. Smith and Wilma Bennifield. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Fannie (Woods) Patterson; six brothers, Willie, Ellis, Henry, Sherman, Fred and Jimmie Lee Patterson; and three sisters, Ruby George, Leonmia Gordon and Pernessa Jones.
A private family service will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home and will be Lived Streamed for the public through www.paquelet.com on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. Private burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. The family is appreciative and thankful for all the expressions and sentiments of love, prayer and comfort.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 18, 2020