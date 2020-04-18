The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
paquelet.com
Resources
More Obituaries for Aster Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aster Louis Patterson


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aster Louis Patterson Obituary
Aster Louis Patterson

76, passed away on April 11, 2020, following a brief illness. Aster was born in Stillmore, Ga., on Feb. 10, 1944. He was a long time member of The House Of God Church – Keith Dominion and was responsible for the erection of the current church sanctuary in Massillon, Ohio. He served as President of the Deacon's Union for the House Of God Church – Ohio Diocese and a State Trustee Board member. He retired from Timken Company, where he served as a crane operator. In his off time, he enjoyed carpentry, working on cars and serving his church. Astor was a veteran of the United States Army and was awarded the Expert Rifle Award, Good Conduct Medal and a National Defense Service Medal.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joann (Smith) Patterson; six children, Patty Royer, Christal Patterson, Michelle Patterson, Eulic James Patterson, Wincent Dixon and Lazarus McRae; four grandchildren, LaMonté Garrett Patterson, Jenay White, Tina Patterson and Tyler Patterson; and two sisters, Fannie E.M. Smith and Wilma Bennifield. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Fannie (Woods) Patterson; six brothers, Willie, Ellis, Henry, Sherman, Fred and Jimmie Lee Patterson; and three sisters, Ruby George, Leonmia Gordon and Pernessa Jones.

A private family service will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home and will be Lived Streamed for the public through www.paquelet.com on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. Private burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. The family is appreciative and thankful for all the expressions and sentiments of love, prayer and comfort.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aster's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now