Athena Vattos Paris



89, of Massillon, went home to her Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019. Athena was born in Massillon, the daughter of Christ and Catherine (Ralli) Vattos. She was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 1947 graduate of Washington High School. Athena worked for Peoples Merchant Bank for 30 years until she retired. Athena was an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church where she sang in the choir and helped with the baking and cooking. She was a member of the Philoptochos Society. Athena was an avid reader and loved watching 'Jeopardy' and 'Wheel of Fortune'. Athena was unselfish, giving, and compassionate. Most of all she loved her family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Pep (Gloria) Paris, Thomas



(Alexandria) Paris, Earnest (Sophia) Paris, George Chouris, James Gatsios; and nephews, George Chouris, Jr., and Michael Paris.



She is survived by her husband, Alexander A. Paris, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage; her daughter, Denise



Paris; sister, Beth Gatsios; brother-in-law, Pete (Michela) Paris; sister-in-law, Evelyn Chouris; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, Chrisan Gatsios, Mark (Michell) Gatsios, Rachel Gatsios, Nick Gatsios, April (Ben) Price, Christian Paris, Lilly and Lucy Price, John (Laura) Paris, Tasso Paris, Vicki (Toby) Notman, Linda Chouris, Callie (Charles) Rini, Tom (Lauren) Paris and Anton (Beth) Paris; and her caregiver and very special friend, Elaine Petrilli.



A Celebration of Athena's life will be held on Thursday,



May 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Fr. Spiro Kehayes and Fr. Constantine Sheipis will be officiating.



Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The



family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6 – 8 p.m. with a Trisagion service at 7:15 p.m., and at the church on Thursday from 10 – 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions in Athena's name may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



(330) 833-3222 Published in The Repository on May 14, 2019