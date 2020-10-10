Atlee "Papa" Miller
Age 90, of Beloit and formerly Minerva, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in his home. He was born Sept. 26, 1930 in Hartville to Joe M and Lydia (Kurtz) Miller. He was a carpenter and longtime farmer. He raised German Shepherds and loved horses.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Emma (Coblentz) Miller whom he married March 18, 1953; nine children, Ammon (Shirley) Miller of NC, Rosanna (Monroe) Dyck of AL, Rhoda (Ken) Friesen of CA, Elsie (Howard) Loewen of CA, Priscilla (Jeff) Giesbrecht of GA, Titus (Lisa) Miller of Minerva, Faith (Mahlon) Yoder of Beloit, Joanna (Craig) Nightingale of KS, Kristine (Brandon) Giesbrecht of CA; two sisters, Emma Miller of IN, Verna Stutzman of IN; four brothers, Melvin Miller of OH, Dan (Brenda) Miller of OH, Ben (Rosanna) Miller of OH, John (Mattie) Miller of OH; 43 grandchildren and 83 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a son, Atlee Miller Jr; two sisters, Elsie Coblentz, Betty Miller, and two brothers, Joe and Jake Miller.
Funeral services will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite on Bandy Road in Homeworth. Calling hours will be Sunday 5-8 p.m. at the church with a previewing on Monday at 9 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
.
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home
330-868-4900