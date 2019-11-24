|
|
Audra P. Frank
Age 94, of North Canton, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Laurels of Massillon. She was born October 6, 1925 in Pittsburgh, Pa. to Edward and Pearl (Sawyer) Forster. Audra worked for Republic Steel for 30 years, retiring in 1982. She was a fantastic baker, had a knack for growing beautiful roses, and enjoyed being with her local "card club" friends and family. Audra celebrated 50 years of marriage to her late husband, Donald, who passed away in 1999.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie (Chuck) Smith; grandchildren, Emily and Noah Brudapast, and Gregory Smith; great-grandson, Kai Smith; nieces, Cindy Roos and Lori Ballas. Preceded in death by her husband; sister, Louise Jackson; and nephew, Craig Gaumer. Connie wishes to express her deepest appreciation to her family for all their love and support and to her moms special friends who have been a godsend to her over the years. From the both of us "thanks for the memories."
Funeral services will be at the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home at 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW on Monday, November 25 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Eli Klingensmith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorial Donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice or Zion United Church of Christ in North Canton.
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver
330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019