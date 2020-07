Audrey Ann Favazzodaughter of Nicholas and Lindsay (Keiser) Favazzo passed away unexpectedly at Akron Children's Hospital on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born June 24, 2020 in Canton and was an angel who brought pure joy to those whose lives she touched during her brief time with us.Audrey was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by her parents; sister, Gianna Favazzo; paternal grandparents, Jim and Kathy Favazzo; maternal grandparents, Tim and Rhonda Keiser; uncle, Jimmy Favazzo, Jr.; and aunts, Kellie and Stephanie Keiser.Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com Cassaday-Turkle &Christian, 330-823-1050