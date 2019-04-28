|
|
Audrey C. Phillips 1923-2019
95, of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Canton, Ohio, passed away on March 4, 2019 in Scottsdale, Ariz. She was born in Wellston, Ohio on April 27, 1923 to the late Roy and Ethel Ramsey. Audrey was employed as an executive secretary for Canton Containers and Northern Petro Chemical Company, where she retired following 30 years of employment. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Carl Phillips, who passed away on March 21, 2010; brothers, Bob, Fred and Jack Ramsey; and sisters, Evelyn Postlewaite, Helen Ramsey, Christine Meese, Marjorie Stephens and Dorothy Orendorf. She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Susan Phillips; grandsons, Mark and Eric Phillips; sister, Shirley Fannin and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7707 Market Ave. N, Canton, OH 44721 with the Rev. Kip Smith officiating. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019