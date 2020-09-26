Audrey K. Wymer
Together Again
Age 91, of North Canton, passed away September 23, 2020. She was born December 10, 1928 in Canton, daughter to the late William and Elizabeth (Hayes) Sitler. She was a member of Easton Chapel, Bethany United Methodist Woman's Club and Greentown Garden Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lehman "Lee" Wymer; son, Robert "Tom" Wymer and brother, Robert Sitler. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Elaine Wymer; grandson, Brian (Stacey) Wymer; granddaughters, Tracie (Bryan) Bissonnette, Shelly (Kell) Morton, Kelly (Neil) Lenhart; great grandchildren, Zack, Brody and Tyson Wymer, Nolan and Audrey Lenhart, Dylyn and Brig Morton and Josh Bissonnette. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at St. Luke's and Dr. Howard Metzger.
With social distancing and mask guidelines being enforced, calling hours will be held Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. Funeral following is private. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721