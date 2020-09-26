1/1
Audrey K. Wymer
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey K. Wymer

Together Again

Age 91, of North Canton, passed away September 23, 2020. She was born December 10, 1928 in Canton, daughter to the late William and Elizabeth (Hayes) Sitler. She was a member of Easton Chapel, Bethany United Methodist Woman's Club and Greentown Garden Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lehman "Lee" Wymer; son, Robert "Tom" Wymer and brother, Robert Sitler. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Elaine Wymer; grandson, Brian (Stacey) Wymer; granddaughters, Tracie (Bryan) Bissonnette, Shelly (Kell) Morton, Kelly (Neil) Lenhart; great grandchildren, Zack, Brody and Tyson Wymer, Nolan and Audrey Lenhart, Dylyn and Brig Morton and Josh Bissonnette. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at St. Luke's and Dr. Howard Metzger.

With social distancing and mask guidelines being enforced, calling hours will be held Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. Funeral following is private. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved