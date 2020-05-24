Audrey Kay Lupfer
Audrey Kay Lupfer

Age 68 of Canton, passed away Monday, May 18th. Born in Altoona, Pa. to the late Charles and Audrey (Burns) Lupfer, she was a 1970 graduate of McKinley High School. Audrey was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, church choir, and the Girl Scouts. She enjoyed gardening and writing children's stories. Audrey was a loving caregiver to her nieces, nephew, great nieces and great nephews.

She is survived by her brother, Bruce Lupfer and sister, Melody Lupfer.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, May 26th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Peter Catholic Church, 11:00 a.m., with Very Reverend John E. Sheridan celebrant. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifunealhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Rossi Family Funeral Home
MAY
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 24, 2020
Melody, so sorry to hear of your sister's passing. May God hold your hurting heart in his hands & give you peace.
Jean Turner Baum
Acquaintance
