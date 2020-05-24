Audrey Kay LupferAge 68 of Canton, passed away Monday, May 18th. Born in Altoona, Pa. to the late Charles and Audrey (Burns) Lupfer, she was a 1970 graduate of McKinley High School. Audrey was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, church choir, and the Girl Scouts. She enjoyed gardening and writing children's stories. Audrey was a loving caregiver to her nieces, nephew, great nieces and great nephews.She is survived by her brother, Bruce Lupfer and sister, Melody Lupfer.Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, May 26th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Peter Catholic Church, 11:00 a.m., with Very Reverend John E. Sheridan celebrant. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)