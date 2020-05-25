Audrey KayLupferFamily and friends will be received on Tuesday, May 26th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Peter Catholic Church, 11:00 a.m., with Very Reverend John E. Sheridan celebrant. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)