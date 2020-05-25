Audrey Kay Lupfer
Audrey Kay

Lupfer

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, May 26th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Peter Catholic Church, 11:00 a.m., with Very Reverend John E. Sheridan celebrant. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifunealhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Rossi Family Funeral Home
MAY
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
