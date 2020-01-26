Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Audrey L. George Brothers Bush


1935 - 2020
Audrey L. George Brothers Bush Obituary
Audrey L. George Brothers Bush

84, of Canton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. She was born in Canton on June 29, 1935 and was a 1954 graduate of Canton South High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Bush; her son, Stephan C. Brothers; her daughter, Marie E. Brothers; her brother, Thomas Morrison; former husband, Thomas Brothers and her grandparents, Charles and Eva Wentworth. She leaves her grandson, Nicholas Brothers; her brother, Ernest (Mary) Morrison; sisters, Miriam (Ronald) Aman and Barbara Johnson and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10-11am at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020
