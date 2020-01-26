|
Audrey L. George Brothers Bush
84, of Canton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. She was born in Canton on June 29, 1935 and was a 1954 graduate of Canton South High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Bush; her son, Stephan C. Brothers; her daughter, Marie E. Brothers; her brother, Thomas Morrison; former husband, Thomas Brothers and her grandparents, Charles and Eva Wentworth. She leaves her grandson, Nicholas Brothers; her brother, Ernest (Mary) Morrison; sisters, Miriam (Ronald) Aman and Barbara Johnson and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10-11am at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
