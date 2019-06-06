|
|
Audrey L.
Matthews
2/27/1926 - 6/3/2019
Retired school teacher at Prairie College Elementary School in Canton South from 1958-1983. Survived by sister, Alice; grandchildren, Schawn, Shannon, Shayna, and Shane; great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Sunday June 9, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the Schneeberger Funeral Home where family and friends may call from 3-4 p.m. before services. Burial will be Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Forest Hill Cemetery. Complete obituary will appear on Friday, June 7, 2019. To share a memory or send condolences, visit our website at www.SchneebergerFuneral.
com.
Schneeberger Funeral Home
330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on June 6, 2019