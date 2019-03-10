Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street NW
UNIONTOWN, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street NW
UNIONTOWN, OH
More Obituaries for AUDREY REEVES
AUDREY M. REEVES


AUDREY M. REEVES
1963 - 2019
AUDREY M. REEVES Obituary
Audrey M. Reeves

Age 55, passed away on March 6, 2019.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, 12 noon at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, OH 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.) Burial will follow at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery in Louisville. Friends and family will be received prior to the service Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Memorials are suggested to Absolute Hospice.

(Hopkins Lawver,

UNIONTOWN,

330-733-6271)

www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2019
