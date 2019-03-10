|
Audrey M. Reeves
Age 55, passed away on March 6, 2019.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, 12 noon at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, OH 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.) Burial will follow at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery in Louisville. Friends and family will be received prior to the service Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Memorials are suggested to Absolute Hospice.
(Hopkins Lawver,
UNIONTOWN,
330-733-6271)
www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2019