Minnifield Funeral Home Llc
1342 Cleveland Ave Nw
Canton, OH 44703
(330) 546-0235
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Deliverance Christian Church Kingdom Center
2631 Harvard Ave NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Augustia "Gus" Mackey IV

Augustia "Gus" Mackey IV Obituary
Augustia "Gus" Mackey IV

age 63, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Deliverance Christian Church Kingdom Center, 2631 Harvard Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709, Pastor Gabriel Chavers officiating. Calling hours are 10 am to 11:30 am with funeral to follow.

Condolences, cards may be sent and friends received at the home located at 534 Hamilton Ave NE, Canton, OH 44704. Flowers may be sent to: Deliverance Christian Church Kingdom Center, 2631 Harvard Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709.

Entrusted to Minnifield

Funeral Home

216-408-8031
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019
