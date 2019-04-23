|
|
Augustia "Gus" Mackey IV
age 63, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Deliverance Christian Church Kingdom Center, 2631 Harvard Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709, Pastor Gabriel Chavers officiating. Calling hours are 10 am to 11:30 am with funeral to follow.
Condolences, cards may be sent and friends received at the home located at 534 Hamilton Ave NE, Canton, OH 44704. Flowers may be sent to: Deliverance Christian Church Kingdom Center, 2631 Harvard Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709.
Entrusted to Minnifield
Funeral Home
216-408-8031
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019