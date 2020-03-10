Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church
4600 Fulton Drive N.W.
Canton, OH
Aurelia (Rae) Banda


1933 - 2020
Aurelia (Rae) Banda Obituary
Aurelia (Rae) Banda

Age 86, of North Canton, OH formerly of Dearborn and Northville, MI, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born in Canton, OH on March 25, 1933, to the late Nicholas and Helen (Popko) Jhona.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Simon Banda. Her sister, Pauline (Allen) Smuckler, joined her in eternity on January 31, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Nik (Kim) Banda of Rochester, MI and Michael (Jory) Banda of Fort Atkinson, WI; six grandchildren: Jamie Banda, Devon Banda, Alyssa (Zeth) Engel, Stefany Banda, Dallas (Tabitha) Banda and Garett Banda; one great-granddaughter, Aria Banda; sister, Yvonne (Jim) Burkart; brother, Paul (Becky) Jhona; brother-in-law, George (Corky) Banda; and adored nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by family and friends and will be fondly remembered for her love and dedication to family, her giving heart and zest for life.

In honoring her wishes, Rae was cremated. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 14th., at 11:00 a.m. (St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church, 4600 Fulton Drive N.W., Canton, OH 44718).
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2020
