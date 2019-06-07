The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aurelia Plaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aurelia S. Plaver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Aurelia S. Plaver Obituary
Aurelia S. Plaver

Age 94, of Canton, passed away Tuesday evening. Aurelia was born in Canton to the late George and Mary (Stompolia) Stoia.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John and numerous brothers and sisters. Aurelia is survived by her son, John Plaver and grandchildren, Emily and Adam Plaver.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday in the Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave. N.W. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call 1-3 p.m. Sunday. You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com

Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home

330-455-0349

Shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
Download Now