|
|
Aurelia S. Plaver
Age 94, of Canton, passed away Tuesday evening. Aurelia was born in Canton to the late George and Mary (Stompolia) Stoia.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John and numerous brothers and sisters. Aurelia is survived by her son, John Plaver and grandchildren, Emily and Adam Plaver.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday in the Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave. N.W. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call 1-3 p.m. Sunday. You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
330-455-0349
Shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on June 7, 2019