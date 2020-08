Aval L. Stalnaker (Casto)83, of Canton Ohio went to her Heavenly Home on August 2, 2020.Funeral services will be private for the family. Private Burial will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Aultman Hospice in her honor. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to view the full obituary and send condolences.Reed Funeral HomeCanton Chapel330-477-6721