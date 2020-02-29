Home

Ayanna Zechari Culler

Ayanna Zechari Culler Obituary
Ayanna Zechari Culler

09/13/2006 - 02/25/2020

Ayanna Z. Culler "YANNI" was received in Heaven on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Ayanna was comforted and surrounded with love at her home as she passed and was greeted by her loved ones in Heaven. Ayanna had great Faith, loved the Lord, and inspired eveyone she knew.

Services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Canton Church of Nazarene, 522 30th St., Canton, Ohio 44709 where family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 29, 2020
