Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
Canton Church of Nazarene
522 30th St.
Canton, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Canton Church of Nazarene
522 30th St.
Canton, OH
View Map

Ayanna Zechari Culler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ayanna Zechari Culler Obituary
Ayanna Zechari Culler

09/13/2006 - 02/25/2020

Ayanna Z. Culler "YANNI" was received in Heaven on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Ayanna was comforted and surrounded with love at her home as she passed and was greeted by her loved ones in Heaven. Ayanna had great Faith, loved the Lord, and inspired eveyone she knew.

Ayanna is survived by her parents Arlune and LaTisha Culler. Her siblings A'Niah(big sister), and little brothers Christian, and Bryson.

Ayanna was a great example of perserverance and lived a full life even though she was 13 years of age. Ayanna lived daily by her own motto of " Work Hard and Be Kind" which defines what it means to be YANNI STRONG! Yanni will definitely be missed by many.

Services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Canton Church of Nazarene, 522 30th St., Canton, Ohio 44709 where family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ayanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -