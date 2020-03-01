|
Ayanna Zechari Culler
09/13/2006 - 02/25/2020
Ayanna Z. Culler "YANNI" was received in Heaven on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Ayanna was comforted and surrounded with love at her home as she passed and was greeted by her loved ones in Heaven. Ayanna had great Faith, loved the Lord, and inspired eveyone she knew.
Ayanna is survived by her parents Arlune and LaTisha Culler. Her siblings A'Niah(big sister), and little brothers Christian, and Bryson.
Ayanna was a great example of perserverance and lived a full life even though she was 13 years of age. Ayanna lived daily by her own motto of " Work Hard and Be Kind" which defines what it means to be YANNI STRONG! Yanni will definitely be missed by many.
Services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Canton Church of Nazarene, 522 30th St., Canton, Ohio 44709 where family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020