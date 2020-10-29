B. Darlene Smith
79, passed away peacefully October 24, 2020, in Westlake, OH. She was born on Aug. 24, 1941, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Carl Nordstrom and Betty Roberts. She grew up in Butler, PA with her younger brother, Tom Roberts, and sister, Marianne (Roberts) Lidstone. Darlene graduated from Butler High School in 1959. Later in life, Darlene returned to school and earned a medical assistant certificate, helping her to work in a nursing home caring for others. Darlene was a loving mother of three children and a gentle soul who delighted in staying active (tennis and bowling) when she was younger. She was a United Way representative for 20 years, a Girl Scout troop leader and very active in her church Lady's Club. She greatly loved her children and always had a family pet or two to tend. In later years, she made her home at Rae-Ann Suburban nursing where she could be found sharing laughs with friends, testing her nurse's/aide's patience and spending time with people she grew to love. She will be remembered for her smile and friendship.
Darlene is survived by one daughter, Diana, and her husband, Steven Schaefer; and two sons: John and his wife, Melodie Smith, and Matthew Smith. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Shannon (Schaefer) Sirney, Meghan Schaefer, Madysen Schaefer, and Brendan, Gabriella, and Christian Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Owen Sirney.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, Sunset Hills Memory Gardens with Father John Kennerk officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society at: http://www.starkhumane
.org/Donate/Online.
An online memorial can be viewed at: www.karlo-fh.com