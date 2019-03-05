Home

B. Marie Fife

B. Marie Fife Obituary
B. Marie Fife

age 75 of Massillon, passed away Friday at her home, with her loving family at her side. She was born in Danville, Va., on Dec. 11, 1943 to the late Dalbert and Mary Crum. Marie was a 1962 Canton McKinley graduate, and a retired employee of Fitness Quest, where she worked in the

Accounting Department.

Along with her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her brother, Cecil Maxey. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Charley; daughter and son-in-law, Jodie and James Horsley; and sister, Cindy Brittain.

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Physically Challenged classes at the North Canton YMCA.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019
