Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
(740) 269-9225
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
B. NADINE LEGGETT

B. NADINE LEGGETT Obituary
B. Nadine Leggett

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Pastor Mark Unrue officiating. Interment will follow next to her husband in the Longview Cemetery at Bowerston.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 1:00 until time of services at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home.

Contributions in Nadine's memory may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, or the First Presbyterian Church, 633 North Main Street, Uhrichsville, Ohio 44683. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2019
