Barbara A. Adams Mckey Thompson

78, passed away on May 10, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1940 the daughter of the late Leroy & Eleanor Adams. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL). Visitation also will be held Friday, May 17, 2019, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Trinity Gospel Church (1612 Tuscarawas St W. Canton) where services will be held Friday at 11:00AM with Rev. Dr. Dana Gammill officiating. Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the FULL obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Published in The Repository on May 14, 2019
