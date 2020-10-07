Barbara A. (Ball) Albrecht
On Friday, October 2, 2020, Barbara A. Albrecht of Massillon, loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 72.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8th., from 6-8 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home and 10 – 11 a.m. on
Friday.
A Celebration of Barb's life will be held on Friday, October 9 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
: www.michaeljfox.org
To read the full notice go to: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222