1/1
BARBARA A. (BALL) ALBRECHT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. (Ball) Albrecht

On Friday, October 2, 2020, Barbara A. Albrecht of Massillon, loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 72.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8th., from 6-8 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home and 10 – 11 a.m. on

Friday.

A Celebration of Barb's life will be held on Friday, October 9 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research: www.michaeljfox.org To read the full notice go to:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved