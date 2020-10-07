1/1
Barbara A. Amstutz
1940 - 2020
Barbara A. Amstutz

age 80, formerly of Massillon, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 in Columbus. She was born Feb. 4, 1940 in Massillon, daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Rine) Ertle. She had worked for the Discover Card company.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Tom Dillon, Frederick Piercy and Ted D. Amstutz, and her sister, Janet Eberhardt. Barbara is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Joe Goett of Hebron; grandchildren, Joseph Goett and Renee Goett; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Donetta Ertle; many nieces and nephews and extended family.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Hills Burial Park, 5001 Everhard Rd N.W. Canton, Ohio 44720. For additional information or to leave words of condolences for the family, log on to www.heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home and Cremation Service –

Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sunset Hills Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
