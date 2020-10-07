Barbara A. Amstutz
age 80, formerly of Massillon, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 in Columbus. She was born Feb. 4, 1940 in Massillon, daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Rine) Ertle. She had worked for the Discover Card company.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Tom Dillon, Frederick Piercy and Ted D. Amstutz, and her sister, Janet Eberhardt. Barbara is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Joe Goett of Hebron; grandchildren, Joseph Goett and Renee Goett; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Donetta Ertle; many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Hills Burial Park, 5001 Everhard Rd N.W. Canton, Ohio 44720. For additional information or to leave words of condolences for the family, log on to www.heitger.com
