Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Barbara's life story with friends and family

Share Barbara's life story with friends and family

Barbara A.



Amstutz



Graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Hills Burial Park, 5001 Everhard Rd N.W. Canton, Ohio 44720. For additional information or to leave words of condolences for the family, log on to www.heitger. com.



Heitger Funeral Home and Cremation Service –



Massillon Chapel



330-833-3248



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store