Barbara A. Arthur
age 91 of Massillon, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Amherst Meadows. She was born February 7, 1929, in Massillon the daughter of the late Willard and Katherine (Zill) Brown. Barbara was a homemaker and enjoyed making custom clocks. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and American Legion Post #221 Auxiliary.
Barbara is survived by son, Jeffrey M. Arthur; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Carmen Rose Arthur, sister Mary Kay Weider and granddaughter and her husband, Brittany and Nick Bohn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas K. Arthur; daughter, Susan Arthur; sons Michael and Timothy Arthur; brothers, Jack and Jim Brown; sister, Julia Knouff; and daughter-in-law, Char Arthur.
Because of Covid 19, the family will have a private graveside service. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Legion #221 Auxiliary or for masses in her memory at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2020