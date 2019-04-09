|
Barbara A. Dalton
3/19/1940 – 4/6/2019
Born in Dunbar, Pa., to the late Clarence D. and Maggie Mae Jones. Also preceded in death by brother, Thomas Jones. Retired from Mercy Medical Center after 34 years as an RN. Survived by her husband, Jack Dalton; daughter, Jayme Troyer; son, Jack Dalton Jr.; sister, Anna Mae Jones; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Arlington Avenue Church of God where friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. before services. To read the complete obituary, share a memory or send condolences visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.
com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019