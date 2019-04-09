Home

Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arlington Avenue Church of God
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Arlington Avenue Church of God
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Avenue Church of God
Barbara A. Dalton
Barbara A. Dalton Obituary
Barbara A. Dalton

3/19/1940 – 4/6/2019

Born in Dunbar, Pa., to the late Clarence D. and Maggie Mae Jones. Also preceded in death by brother, Thomas Jones. Retired from Mercy Medical Center after 34 years as an RN. Survived by her husband, Jack Dalton; daughter, Jayme Troyer; son, Jack Dalton Jr.; sister, Anna Mae Jones; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Arlington Avenue Church of God where friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. before services. To read the complete obituary, share a memory or send condolences visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.

com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019
