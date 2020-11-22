1/1
Barbara A. "Barb" Fickes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. "Barb" Fickes

Age 64 of Canton, passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020 in Mercy Center. Barb was born April 4, 1956 in Canton, the daughter of the late Robert C. and Joyce (Lovelace) Fickes. She graduated from Central Catholic High School and Mercy School of Nursing. A Registered Nurse, she retired from the Mercy Medical Center Emergency Room after thirty plus years of service. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Barb is survived by her children, Emily (E.J.) Ryan and Sam (Brooke) Fickes; brother, Robert W. Fickes; grandchildren, Roman and Tallulah Fickes, Zoey Ryan; niece, Julianna (Phil) Lindenberger; nephew, Robert F. (Jeanne) Fickes.

Private services were held this past Friday in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery with Fr. Tom Bishop officiating. Barb's family requests that donations may be made to Akron Children's Hospital. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at

www.dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Home - Canton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Praying for the family in this difficult time.
Pam Bixler
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved