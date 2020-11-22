Barbara A. "Barb" FickesAge 64 of Canton, passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020 in Mercy Center. Barb was born April 4, 1956 in Canton, the daughter of the late Robert C. and Joyce (Lovelace) Fickes. She graduated from Central Catholic High School and Mercy School of Nursing. A Registered Nurse, she retired from the Mercy Medical Center Emergency Room after thirty plus years of service. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.Barb is survived by her children, Emily (E.J.) Ryan and Sam (Brooke) Fickes; brother, Robert W. Fickes; grandchildren, Roman and Tallulah Fickes, Zoey Ryan; niece, Julianna (Phil) Lindenberger; nephew, Robert F. (Jeanne) Fickes.Private services were held this past Friday in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery with Fr. Tom Bishop officiating. Barb's family requests that donations may be made to Akron Children's Hospital. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook atWILLIAMS FUNERAL HOMEAND CREMATION SERVICES330-455-0387