Barbara A. Flynn
Barbara A. Flynn

age 82, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Canton to the late Ray and Mary Cochrane. A graduate of Timken High School, class of '56, she retired from Perry Local Schools and was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ for over 60 years. Also preceded in death by her daughter, Michele Wright; brothers-in-law, Tom Schwitzgable, Russell Flynn, John Muncer.

The focus of Mom's life was centered around her family, especially enjoying her grandchildren, never missing an activity or sporting event- she was their greatest fan!

Survived by her husband, Bob to whom she married to for 62 years on April 12th; son, Michael (Barb) Flynn; daughter, Bobbie Jo (Jeff) Weston; grandchildren, Ryan (Kayla), Tyler, Brock Weston, Nikki, Emilee, Peyton Flynn, Kelsey, Adam Wright; great grandchildren, Jonah, Carter, Emmie and Braxton; sister, Nancy DeOrio; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Joanne Schwitzgable, Pat Flynn, Shirley Muncer, Tommy and Bebe Flynn; many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.

Services will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at Twelve Noon in the Schneeberger Funeral Home where friends may call from 10-Noon before services. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family thanks the staff of Bethany Nursing Home and Dr. Betsy Baum for their loving care for Barb. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 3909 Blackburn Rd. N.W. Canton, Ohio 44718 in her memory. To share a memory or send condolences to the family, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237

Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
NOV
30
Service
12:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
