Barbara A. Hoagland
age 90, of Massillon passed away on Nov. 29, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1930, to the late Clark and Eva Greenfelder. She graduated from Jackson High School class of 1948. Barbara was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Massillon and volunteered with their soup kitchen. She ran Hoagland's Carry-Out along with her husband Jim on High Mill Road in Jackson Township during the 1960's. She then became a bus driver for Jackson Local Schools where she eventually retired. She enjoyed swimming and tennis at the Branhaven Swim Club. Barbara also enjoyed travelling.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kim David Hoagland; daughter, Sandra Hoagland; grandchild, Nicholas Anthony Medure; brother, Howard Greenfelder; sisters, Mary Claflin, Helen Lutz. Barbara is survived by her husband, Delno "Jim" Hoagland; daughter, Melissa Medure; grandchildren, Hannah Medure, Vincent Medure, Brittney Cassity, Nathan Trescott, and Erin Hoagland; great-grandchildren, Mason and Chance Cassity; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassionate Care Center Hospice and Palliative Care or St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Massillon in Barbara's honor. Messages of sympathy and support can be made at www.paquelet.com
