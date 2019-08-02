The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens Chapel
3655 Wales Avenue N.W.
Massillon, OH
BARBARA A. LAB


1931 - 2019
BARBARA A. LAB Obituary
Barbara A. Lab

age 88, of Canton, passed away on July 31, 2019 at her residence. She was born on June 19, 1931 to the late Sam and Betty Brown. Barb will be greatly missed, especially at Christmas when family and friends have enjoyed her infamous chocolate peanut butter bars.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lab in 2006. They were married for 55 years and have three daughters: Betty Jo (Steven) Kitz, Linda (Mark) Benson, and Kathy (Merrill) Mossbarger. She also leaves behind her much loved grandchildren: Thomas (Julie) Mossbarger, David Mossbarger, Amy (Justin) Price, Meagan (Chris) Morabito; great grandchild, Lucy Anne Price; sister, Carol Miller of North Canton; and brother, Don Brown of Tampa, Florida.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens Chapel, 3655 Wales Avenue N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hammer & Nails Inc., Canton, Ohio. Barb and Don together built or remodeled every home they lived in and this will honor their love of home and family.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2019
