|
|
Barbara A. Lewis
age 67, of Alliance, Ohio passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. She was born Aug. 1, 1952 in Alliance, Ohio to the late George and Pauline Bahler. She graduated from Marlington High School and later Walsh College. Barb spent over 30 years working in the banking industry and then dedicated the last several years of her life working for Job and Family Services in Canton. Known for her smile and infectious laughter, Barb was gifted at finding the positivity in everyday life. She spread kindness and love to her friends, coworkers, step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most of all, Barb spent 50 years with her teammate and life partner, Howard Antram. They spent approximately 40 years of involvement with the Truck and Tractor Pulling Community.
Barb is survived by her partner, Howard Antram; two sisters, Theresa Conti and Rose (Edward) Wilcox and her brother, Bob (Sherry) Bahler.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Don Miller officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.stierfuneralhome.com.
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Aug. 9, 2019