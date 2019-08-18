Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:15 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Louisville , OH
Barbara A. Poletsky OFS Obituary
Barbara A. Poletsky, OFS

Age 77, of East Canton died Friday, August 16, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center following an extended illness. Born July 1, 1942 in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Ann (Yakubec) Luther. She was a 1960 graduate of Canton Timken High School. Barbara was formerly employed by Molly Stark Hospital. She was a member of St Louis Catholic Church and Order of Secular Franciscans of Eucharistic Fraternity in Canton. She had volunteered at several area nursing homes and helped with scheduling for Santa Clara Monastery. Preceded in death by her husband, Larry E. Poletsky in 2016; a sister, Rosemary Booth; three brothers, Larry, Dan and Thomas Luther.

She is survived by three daughters and son-in-law, Linda and Kevin Dean, Theresa Poletsky, Patricia Moser; three grandchildren, Aaliyah Dean, Aalyssa (Derek) Pipher, Timothy Miner Jr.; three brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Mary Lou Luther, Joseph Luther, Jerry and Bonnie Luther; a sister, Ann Cowles.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Louis Catholic Church, Louisville with Fr. Robert M. Miller as celebrant. Interment in St. Louis Cemetery. Friends will be received Wednesday 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Franciscan Prayer services at 10:15 a.m. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders Funeral Home

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2019
