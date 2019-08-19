Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Barbara A. Poletsky

Barbara A. Poletsky Obituary
Barbara A.

Poletsky, OFS

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Louis Catholic Church, Louisville with Fr. Robert M. Miller as celebrant. Interment in St. Louis Cemetery.

Friends will be received Wednesday 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Franciscan Prayer services at 10:15 a.m. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders Funeral Home

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 19, 2019
