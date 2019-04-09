Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA VAUGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA A. VAUGHT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA A. VAUGHT Obituary
Barbara A. Vaught

Age 84, of East Canton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday April 7, 2019. She was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church and formerly employed by E Z Method Driving School for 25 years.

Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Vaught in 2003; one son, Tommy A. Vaught; four brothers.

Barbara is survived by five children, Sharon Taylor, Curtis (Debra) Vaught, Jennifer Hilkert, Jill (Tim) Wagner and Jason Vaught; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Johnny White.

Funeral services will be Thursday April 11, 2019 at 12:00 pm in Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church with Pastor Jon Hutchinson officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends and family will be received two hours (10-12pm) on Thursday at the church. Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.