Barbara A. Vaught
Age 84, of East Canton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday April 7, 2019. She was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church and formerly employed by E Z Method Driving School for 25 years.
Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Vaught in 2003; one son, Tommy A. Vaught; four brothers.
Barbara is survived by five children, Sharon Taylor, Curtis (Debra) Vaught, Jennifer Hilkert, Jill (Tim) Wagner and Jason Vaught; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Johnny White.
Funeral services will be Thursday April 11, 2019 at 12:00 pm in Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church with Pastor Jon Hutchinson officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends and family will be received two hours (10-12pm) on Thursday at the church. Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019