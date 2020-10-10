Barbara A. Workman



81, of Barnesville passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her home. Barbara was born in Barnesville on February 7, 1939 to the late Carl and Beulah (Jeffers) Warrick. Barbara was a member of the Barnesville First United Methodist Church and a 1956 graduate of Washington High School in Massilon, Ohio. Barbara was a LPN who worked as a physician assistant for 12 years and later retired from the city of Massilon as Clerk of Courts and Auditor.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband on October 14, 2014, Floyd Workman, Jr.; brothers: Robert Jeffers and Don Jeffers; and sister, Judy Bishop. Barbara is survived by her children: Mark (Macie) Workman of Kentucky, Gay Farley of Barnesville and Jamie (Steve) McDonald of Navarre; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Mary (Gary) Gallion and Marcia (Charlie) Marsh.



According to Barbara's wishes, there will be no services held. Arrangements are entrusted to Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Barnesville First United Methodist Church or Hospice of Guernsey County.



