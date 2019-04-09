Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Brewer/Bruder

age 77, of Louisville, OH, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born in Canton, OH, to the late Harold and Lillian Alexander. She graduated from Scio High School. Barbara worked at St Joseph Care Center for many years and she was a care giver throughout her life. She was a member of the Arlington Ave Church of God.

Barbara is survived by her wonderful husband, Richard Bruder; daughter, Robin (Dean) Miller; three sons: Randy Brewer, Robert (Carla) Brewer, Rusty (Debbie) Brewer; her sister and best friend, Patricia Morrow, 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; three step-daughters: Janette McIntosh, Kelley Priddy, Mary Gail Bruder; a step-son, Steve Bruder; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son, Roye Brewer, Jr.; two brothers, David and Terry Alexander; and a step-daughter, Kim Bruder. We want the world to know that she was the best mother and "grams" anyone could ever ask for. Barb gave to everyone, a saint to so many and a friend to everyone.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Arlington Ave Church of God with Pastor Webb Parsons officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening (TONIGHT) at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, OH. Barbara will be laid to rest in Sunset Hills Burial Park, Canton, OH. Online condolences may be left at: www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019
