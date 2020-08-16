1/1
Barbara Ann Coy
1957 - 2020
Barbara Ann Coy

age 63, of East Canton passed away Thursday August 13, 2020 in her home. She was born January 11, 1957 in Carmi, IL to Thomas and Rose (Stevens) Bachman. Barb was a 1976 graduate of East Canton High School and retired from Mid-east Truck and Tractor Service after 18 years of service. She is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Joe Norman. Barb is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart, Tim Coy to whom she was married 43 years; two children and their spouses, Cody and Maria Coy, Jennifer and Michael Lee; seven beloved grandchildren, Austin, Alanna, Mara and Sadie Coy, Mason, Jack and Thomas Lee; her parents, Thomas and Rose Bachman; three siblings and spouses, Steve and Sandy Bachman, Sue Norman, John and Rhonda Bachman; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

There will be no public services. Memorial donations in Barb's memory may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center at www.my.clevelandclinic.org. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
