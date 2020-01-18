The Repository Obituaries
|
Barbara Ann Ferrell


1937 - 2020
Barbara Ann Ferrell Obituary
Barbara Ann Ferrell

age 82, a life-long resident of Massillon passed away on Jan. 17, 2020, following a brief illness, surrounded by her immediate family. She was born on Nov. 2, 1937, to the late Herman and Mae Rita Wentzel. She was a member of the Columbian Ladies' Guild where she volunteered with Bingo Nights. Barbara was active with her Washington High School class of 1955 reunion committee. She also enjoyed her monthly luncheons with her St. Mary's classmates. She was an avid bowler even at age 81.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Rachel Kelley. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles W. Ferrell; children, Marilyn Ehret, Judi (Chuck) Kelley, and Charles H. (Cathy) Ferrell; grandchildren, Sara Kelley, Elizabeth (Jason) Miller, Steven (Michelle) Ehret, Ian Ferrell, and Caitlyn Ferrell; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Madelyn Miller.

Per Barbara's wishes, services will be private. Inurnment will be at a later date at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 18, 2020
