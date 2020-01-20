The Repository Obituaries
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
BARBARA ANN FERRELL


1937 - 2020
BARBARA ANN FERRELL Obituary
Barbara Ann

Ferrell

82, a life-long resident of Massillon, passed away on January 17, 2020, following a brief illness, surrounded by her immediate family.

A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home.

Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. before the

service.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 20, 2020
