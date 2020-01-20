|
|
Barbara Ann
Ferrell
82, a life-long resident of Massillon, passed away on January 17, 2020, following a brief illness, surrounded by her immediate family.
A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home.
Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. before the
service.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 20, 2020