The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Sutton


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Sutton Obituary
Barbara Ann Sutton

87, of Perry Township, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Barbara was born on Jan. 1, 1932 in Canton, the daughter of the late Thomas and Shirley (Owens) Hayward. She lived most of her life in Stark County. Barbara devoted much of her time to volunteering at Doctor's Hospital. She was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Sutton and her son, Harold Thomas Sutton. She is survived by her son, David Sutton; grandson, Michael (Kristie) Sutton; great-grandchildren, Anna and Zackary; great-great-grandchildren, Hunter and Gavin; and her sister, Mildred Wilhelm.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now