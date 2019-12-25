|
Barbara Ann Sutton
87, of Perry Township, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Barbara was born on Jan. 1, 1932 in Canton, the daughter of the late Thomas and Shirley (Owens) Hayward. She lived most of her life in Stark County. Barbara devoted much of her time to volunteering at Doctor's Hospital. She was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Sutton and her son, Harold Thomas Sutton. She is survived by her son, David Sutton; grandson, Michael (Kristie) Sutton; great-grandchildren, Anna and Zackary; great-great-grandchildren, Hunter and Gavin; and her sister, Mildred Wilhelm.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019