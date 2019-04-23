Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map
Barbara C. Belew


Barbara C. Belew Obituary
Barbara C. Belew 1940-2019

Age 79, of East Canton, passed away Sunday April 21, 2019. She was born February 18, 1940 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Samuel C. and Renna E. (Grant) Martin. Barbara retired from Alpha Enterprises in 2002.

She is preceded in death by an infant brother, Gary Martin and an infant sister, Cheryl Martin. She is survived by four children, Deborah (Harold Jeff) Gantz, Robert (Dreena) Belew Sr., William (Karen) Belew and James Belew; seven grandchildren, Robert Jr., Anna, Benjamin, Vanessa, Austin, Logan, and Gage; one great-grandchild, Mace; brother, James E. (Jean) Martin.

Funeral services will be Friday April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Rev. H. Jeffrey Gantz officiating. Burial will be in Mapleton Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Thursday 6-8 p.m.. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019
