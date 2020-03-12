Home

Barbara C. Carnes Obituary
Barbara C. Carnes, age 86 passed away Monday March 9, 2020. She was born July 17, 1933 to her parents, Roy and Rose. She was employed for 17 years by the Canton Repository retiring in 1992. Barbara was a member of Saint Joseph Church. She loved cooking and devoted her life to her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl D. Carnes Sr. She is survived by her sister, Marylou Lawver; her children, Gloria A. Gilmore, Cheryl L. Sukosd, James T. Gilmore, Barbara L. Gilmore, Linda M.(Paul) Roth Harless, Brenda A. (Terry) Prince, Annie M.(Bobby) Holcomb, Ida R.(Charles) Lennon; four stepchildren, Debbie Pradelski, Mary Carol Matlock, Rosie Carnes, and Carl Carnes Jr.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by family and friends, and fondly remembered for her kind and giving heart.

And honoring her wishes a private memorial will be celebrated at the convenience of the family at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna celebrant. Inurnment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of Flowers the family request that donations be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2020
